‘Traffic problem’ on A27: queues reported near Lewes in East Sussex
Heavy traffic has been reported near Lewes this afternoon (Friday, May 10).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic and traffic problem on A27 Eastbound near Ranscombe Lane.”
The issue was first reported at 11am and the AA Traffic News live map is still showing heavy traffic near Lewes.
