‘Traffic problem’ on A27: queues reported near Lewes in East Sussex

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th May 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 12:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Heavy traffic has been reported near Lewes this afternoon (Friday, May 10).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic and traffic problem on A27 Eastbound near Ranscombe Lane.”

The issue was first reported at 11am and the AA Traffic News live map is still showing heavy traffic near Lewes.

Related topics:A27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.