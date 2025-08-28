Traffic restrictions are being removed on a stretch of the A21 in St Leonards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Highways said the move is being made in a bid to ease congestion amid the ongoing Queensway Gateway Road works.

It comes after it announced the opening of the road, which was due to be completed nine years ago, has been delayed again.

It was due to finally open to traffic on August 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final stage of the delayed Queensway Gateway Road building project in St Leonards. Pictured on May 20 2025.

But East Sussex Highways announced on August 22 that the opening date has been pushed back.

The Queensway Gateway Road was originally slated for completion in November 2016, but has been beset by a series of delays at various stages.

The only stretch of the road which has yet to be completed is its final connection to the A21.

The final part of the road, which links Queensway with the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, started last September and was originally set to be completed by December 31, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in January this year East Sussex Highways said the works were not set to be complete until spring.

In April it issued a further update, saying the project would now not be complete until the summer.

East Sussex Highways said due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the road is now scheduled to open to the public in September.

It said the latest delay was caused by work to relocate a water main taking longer than expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “In order to reduce disruption as far as possible, we will remove temporary traffic lights from the A21 Sedlescombe Road North between the hours of 6am and 8pm, starting on Monday (September 1) to allow traffic to flow in both directions as normal.

“The overnight closures, between 8pm and 6am, will continue while we complete the work.

“We’re acutely aware of the disruption this major project has caused, and we are very grateful for everyone’s patience. We hope removal of daytime restrictions on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North will make many people’s daytime journeys easier, especially with the start of the new school term.

“We also want to reduce as far as possible any overlapping impact with traffic restrictions on A2100 Battle Hill, which will be introduced by Southern Gas Networks from September 1. These essential and long-scheduled upgrade works will take six weeks during this summer/early autumn period, when gas demand is low. If they were further delayed, they could take up to 12 weeks because of higher pressure in the system as it rises with household demand in colder weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We apologise again for the delays people are experiencing on the A21 and thank everyone for their patience. The new road junction is at last almost complete, and it will bring significant benefits to our communities including better connections between Hastings and Bexhill and support for new jobs in the area.”

In June Lucy Powell, the Leader of the House of Commons, branded the Queensway Gateway Road the ‘road to nowhere’ amid ongoing delays to works.

She made the remarks after the issue was raised in Parliament by Hastings MP Helena Dollimore.

Ms Dollimore said businesses had lost ‘millions’ due to the final stage of the project being delayed.

In Parliament she said the roadworks have been ‘wreaking havoc’ on the area.