BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

Traffic seen on major Eastbourne road following collision

Traffic has been spotted on a major road in Eastbourne following a collision which two ambulances have been called to, according to a resident.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST

At around 8.40am this morning (Monday, September 25) a resident sent the Herald a photo of the incident on the junction between The Goffs and Southfields Road.

The resident said traffic was backing up along The Goffs as a result.

Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

The collision in The Goffs, Eastbourne

1. The collision in The Goffs, Eastbourne

The collision in The Goffs, Eastbourne Photo: Contributed

Related topics:TrafficSussex PoliceSouth East Coast Ambulance Service