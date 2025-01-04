Traffic signal failure on A259 in East Sussex causing queues
There are reports of a traffic signal failure on the A259 in East Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, January 4).
AA Traffic News at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said traffic is now queueing on the road near Westdean.
They said: “Signal failure on A259 Eastbourne Road Westbound near The Cuckmere Inn. In the construction area.”
The issue was first reported at 3.43pm.
