Traffic signal failure on A259 in East Sussex causing queues

There are reports of a traffic signal failure on the A259 in East Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, January 4).

AA Traffic News at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said traffic is now queueing on the road near Westdean.

They said: “Signal failure on A259 Eastbourne Road Westbound near The Cuckmere Inn. In the construction area.”

The issue was first reported at 3.43pm.

