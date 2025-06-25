Traffic signal failure reported by Eastbourne train station following power cut

The AA has urged drivers to approach with care following a traffic signal failure by Eastbourne train station.

The AA has reported at 2.49pm on Wednesday, June 25, that traffic lights had failed on all approaches on the A259 Terminus Road at Southfields Road.

This is reportedly due to a power cut in Eastbourne town centre earlier in the day.

UK Power Networks stated that a ‘fault occurred on a piece of our electrical equipment which controls the power to your home’.

UK Power Networks have been contacted for further comment.