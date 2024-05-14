Traffic updates across Sussex including A27, 'failed' temporary lights and slow moving queues

Your morning traffic update across Sussex.

Here’s a round-up of traffic news across East and West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, May 14).

In West Sussex, the A27 Chichester bypass slow and queuing eastbound towards the Fishbourne roundabout and both ways at the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

The A24 northbound also has queuing traffic from just after the Findon roundabout through to the Washington roundabout.

In East Sussex, A2270 at Polegate roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays in both directions. The A26 between Beddingham and Newhaven roadworks with temporary lights have also reported as ‘failed’ on both approaches.

A259 Between Bexhill and Little Common roadworks with temporary lights is also causing delays on both approaches.