Traffic updates: roadworks causing delays across Sussex
On the A259 between Bexhill and Hastings, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays on both approaches.
The roadworks at the A272 near Bolney continue to cause congestion especially Eastbound.
The A22 at Nutley roadworks continue to cause delays, especially Southbound.
On the A27 between the Ashcombe and Southerham roundabouts in Lewes, delays have been reported on both carriageways.
Meanwhile, on the A2270 Eastbourne road in Polegate, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays on both approaches as well.
The following information was sourced from AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.
