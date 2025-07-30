Traffic updates: roadworks causing delays across Sussex

By Henry Bryant
Published 30th Jul 2025, 18:37 BST
These are your Sussex traffic updates for the evening of Wednesday, July 30.

On the A259 between Bexhill and Hastings, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays on both approaches.

The roadworks at the A272 near Bolney continue to cause congestion especially Eastbound.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The A22 at Nutley roadworks continue to cause delays, especially Southbound.

These are your Sussex traffic updates for the evening of Wednesday, July 30.placeholder image
These are your Sussex traffic updates for the evening of Wednesday, July 30.

On the A27 between the Ashcombe and Southerham roundabouts in Lewes, delays have been reported on both carriageways.

Meanwhile, on the A2270 Eastbourne road in Polegate, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays on both approaches as well.

The following information was sourced from AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.

Related topics:SussexHastingsBexhillA259

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice