Traffic warning after Haywards Heath crash: ‘reports suggest a tree has fallen on a car’

There has been a report that a tree has fallen on a car this afternoon (Friday, September 22).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:53 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident was first reported at 3.25pm.

It said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on B2112 Oathall Road Southbound around Oathall Avenue. Reports suggest a tree has fallen on a car.”

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

