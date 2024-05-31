Traffic warning as East Sussex village road closed for construction work over coming week
A road is closed in Newick for construction work.
The live map of East Sussex road closures at one.network said that Allington Road is closed by UK Power Networks from Tuesday, May 28, to Wednesday, June 5.
A message on the website said: “Emergency access will be maintained at all times.”
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news added: “Road closed due to construction on Allington Road both ways between High Hurst Close and South Rough.”
There are also temporary traffic signals due to construction nearby on the A272 Goldbridge Road (both ways near The Green), according to AA Traffic News.
