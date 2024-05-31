Traffic warning as East Sussex village road closed for construction work over coming week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road is closed in Newick for construction work.

The live map of East Sussex road closures at one.network said that Allington Road is closed by UK Power Networks from Tuesday, May 28, to Wednesday, June 5.

A message on the website said: “Emergency access will be maintained at all times.”

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news added: “Road closed due to construction on Allington Road both ways between High Hurst Close and South Rough.”