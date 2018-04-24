Train delays as vehicle strikes bridge in Brighton

Rail passengers were delayed this afternoon when a vehicle struck a bridge near Moulsecoomb on the line between Lewes and Brighton.

The incident happened at about 2.15pm (April 24) and trains were suspended while engineers carried out safety checks.

Asked about the response to the incident, passenger Sandra James, who was stuck in Lewes, said: “Quite good actually. They had figured it out by the time they gave this information, which is far better than being thrown off a train and left to it by yourself.”

Services were resumed shortly after 3pm but passengers had already faced 30 minute delays. Southern said disruption was likely to continue until 5pm.

Southern Rail arranged for rail tickets to be accepted on Brighton and Hove buses while the line was closed.

To claim compensation if your journey was delayed by more than 15 minutes, visit: www.southernrailway.com