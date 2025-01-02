Due to a safety inspection, all lines from Brighton Railway Station were blocked early this morning. A 'limited service' has now been introduced by Southern Raill.

Due to a safety inspection, all lines from Brighton Railway Station were blocked earlier this morning. This is now causing significant delays on some lines.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 4.17 am, Southern Rail released a statement on X, which read: “All lines are blocked between Brighton and Haywards Heath. This is due to a safety inspection of the track between these stations.”

Later on in the morning, at 4.42 am, another statement was realeased, which said: “Engineers are on site and are working to rectify the issue. Currently, Southern services towards London Victoria, via Hove, are affected and trains may be delayed, cancelled or amended at short notice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Rail continued to post updates on the situation for commuters. Their most recent and final statement on the matter, written at 7.22 am, announced that lines had reopened between Haywards Heath and Brighton.

It read: "All lines have now reopened between Haywards Heath and Brighton. Services will continue to experience delays and alterations as we work to recover the timetable.”

To check the latest information on departures, click this link: https://t.co/V1lXA8gzgl.