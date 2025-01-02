Train delays at Brighton Railway station explained
At 4.17 am, Southern Rail released a statement on X, which read: “All lines are blocked between Brighton and Haywards Heath. This is due to a safety inspection of the track between these stations.”
Later on in the morning, at 4.42 am, another statement was realeased, which said: “Engineers are on site and are working to rectify the issue. Currently, Southern services towards London Victoria, via Hove, are affected and trains may be delayed, cancelled or amended at short notice.”
Southern Rail continued to post updates on the situation for commuters. Their most recent and final statement on the matter, written at 7.22 am, announced that lines had reopened between Haywards Heath and Brighton.
It read: "All lines have now reopened between Haywards Heath and Brighton. Services will continue to experience delays and alterations as we work to recover the timetable.”
To check the latest information on departures, click this link: https://t.co/V1lXA8gzgl.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.