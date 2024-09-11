Train delays between East Sussex stations after ‘number of incidents’ reported, says Southern

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 08:39 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 15:04 BST
Southern said ‘a number of incidents’ are causing delays to services between Pevensey and Westham and Bexhill this morning (Wednesday, September 11).

The railway company posted on X at 8.14am: “Your journey may be impacted so check your service on nationalrail.co.uk or use the Southern app before travelling.”

They said: “You can use your normal route, however this may cause delays of 10 - 15 minutes on some services. Please allow additional time if you are travelling through this area.”

UPDATE: At 9.49am Southern said: “Services are no longer being impacted by disruption between Pevensey & Westham and Bexhill.”

