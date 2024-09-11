Train delays between East Sussex stations after ‘number of incidents’ reported, says Southern

Southern said ‘a number of incidents’ are causing delays to services between Pevensey and Westham and Bexhill this morning (Wednesday, September 11).

The railway company posted on X at 8.14am: “Your journey may be impacted so check your service on nationalrail.co.uk or use the Southern app before travelling.”

They said: “You can use your normal route, however this may cause delays of 10 - 15 minutes on some services. Please allow additional time if you are travelling through this area.”

UPDATE: At 9.49am Southern said: “Services are no longer being impacted by disruption between Pevensey & Westham and Bexhill.”