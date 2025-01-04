Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southern has reported a signalling fault between Horsham and Three Bridges this morning (Saturday, January 4).

Southern announced on X at 7.40am: “We have been made aware of a fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Three Bridges. Trains can run in this area, but are subject to minor delays.”

They said: “Trains have to run slower then usual in the below area which may cause delays of up to 10mins. This will affect your journey if you are using the route between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis, both directions.”

A map posted on X showed the affected area, which includes: Christ’s Hospital, Horsham, Littlehaven, Faygate, Ifield, Crawley, Three Bridges, Holmwood and Haywards Heath.

People can check their train times at www.nationalrail.co.uk.