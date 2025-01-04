Train delays in West Sussex after signalling fault between Horsham and Three Bridges
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Southern announced on X at 7.40am: “We have been made aware of a fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Three Bridges. Trains can run in this area, but are subject to minor delays.”
They said: “Trains have to run slower then usual in the below area which may cause delays of up to 10mins. This will affect your journey if you are using the route between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis, both directions.”
A map posted on X showed the affected area, which includes: Christ’s Hospital, Horsham, Littlehaven, Faygate, Ifield, Crawley, Three Bridges, Holmwood and Haywards Heath.
People can check their train times at www.nationalrail.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.