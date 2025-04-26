Train delays in West Sussex as Network Rail investigate safety issue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are train delays in West Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, April 26) due to a ‘safety issue’.

Southern announced at 2.45pm: “Due to a safety inspection of the track at Arundel Junction, services may experience delays this afternoon.”

They said people can check the live departure boards at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/live-departures-and-arrivals.

Southern said at 2.50pm: “This will affect trains in both directions that run between Worthing/Angmering and Littlehampton/Barnham, and between Horsham and Barnham. We’d recommend allowing at least an extra 10 minutes for your journey this afternoon.”

Southern said at 2.45pm on Saturday, April 26: "Due to a safety inspection of the track at Arundel Junction, services may experience delays this afternoon." Photo: Google Street View

“Alterations to services are possible meaning they may not stop at their usual stations, or will be started/terminated early, so remember to check before travelling.”

At 3.15pm Southern said: “Delays on some services have extended to 15 minutes, so please continue to allow extra time. We expect Network Rail to be on site shortly to begin the inspection of the track.”

At 4.26pm they said services are still experiencing delays as Network Rail investiogates issue. Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey.