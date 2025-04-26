Train delays in West Sussex as Network Rail investigate safety issue
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Southern announced at 2.45pm: “Due to a safety inspection of the track at Arundel Junction, services may experience delays this afternoon.”
They said people can check the live departure boards at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/live-departures-and-arrivals.
Southern said at 2.50pm: “This will affect trains in both directions that run between Worthing/Angmering and Littlehampton/Barnham, and between Horsham and Barnham. We’d recommend allowing at least an extra 10 minutes for your journey this afternoon.”
“Alterations to services are possible meaning they may not stop at their usual stations, or will be started/terminated early, so remember to check before travelling.”
At 3.15pm Southern said: “Delays on some services have extended to 15 minutes, so please continue to allow extra time. We expect Network Rail to be on site shortly to begin the inspection of the track.”
At 4.26pm they said services are still experiencing delays as Network Rail investiogates issue. Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.