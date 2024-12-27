Train disruption after points failure on East Sussex line: services can run normally again, says Southern
At 3.13pm, the train company said on X: “Due to a points failure between Lewes and Seaford, some lines are currently blocked.”
They said: “In the meantime, please check your service at nationalrail.co.uk or on the Southern app.”
At 3.37pm Southern said: “The following stations will have a reduced service: Southease, Newhaven Town, Newhaven Harbour, Bishopstone, Seaford.
“You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following: Brighton and Hove buses on routes 12,12A,12X for Brighton, Newhaven Town, Bishopstone (Hill Rise), Seaford and Eastbourne and Regency 28 between Brighton and Eastbourne. Compass bus route 123 for a Lewes to Newhaven direct service. Alternative Southern services via any reasonable route. We'd advise allowing at least an extra 15 minutes for your journey.”
At 4.47pm Southern announced: “We’ve been advised the points have been fixed meaning services can run as normal again.”
