Southern Rail has announced that services can run normally again after a points failure between Lewes and Seaford this afternoon (Friday, December 27).

At 3.13pm, the train company said on X: “Due to a points failure between Lewes and Seaford, some lines are currently blocked.”

They said: “In the meantime, please check your service at nationalrail.co.uk or on the Southern app.”

At 3.37pm Southern said: “The following stations will have a reduced service: Southease, Newhaven Town, Newhaven Harbour, Bishopstone, Seaford.

“You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following: Brighton and Hove buses on routes 12,12A,12X for Brighton, Newhaven Town, Bishopstone (Hill Rise), Seaford and Eastbourne and Regency 28 between Brighton and Eastbourne. Compass bus route 123 for a Lewes to Newhaven direct service. Alternative Southern services via any reasonable route. We'd advise allowing at least an extra 15 minutes for your journey.”

At 4.47pm Southern announced: “We’ve been advised the points have been fixed meaning services can run as normal again.”