Train disruption between Horsham and Arundel due to signalling fault – lines closed

Southern has announced that all train lines are closed after a fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Arundel.

A notice at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates said: “As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or diverted between Three Bridges and Littlehampton. Christs Hospital, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel will not be served. Disruption is expected until 15:00.”

It continued: “We’ve been advised of a loss of signalling between Horsham and Arundel/Littlehampton. No services are able to run between these stations until further notice. Services will be diverted between Three Bridges and Littlehampton in both directions, and so stations between Horsham and Arundel/Littlehampton will not be served until further notice.

“Thameslink services that run to/from Horsham are unaffected by this incident and can run as normal. Please delay your journey until later today, once the line has reopened. At present, we are not able to provide an estimate for when this will be.

“If you do travel now then your journey will take longer than usual - at least an extra 45 minutes - and you'll need to use an alternative route.”

Southern said replacement buses are in operation from Horsham to Littlehampton and from Littlehampton to Horsham.

Southern said: “Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on the following: Southern services via any reasonable route, including via Brighton and Hove. Thameslink services to/from Horsham, and to/from Brighton. Stagecoach route 9 between Arundel, Littlehampton, Angmering, Worthing, Lancing, and Shoreham-by-Sea. Compass Travel 100 for Pulborough, Billingshurst and Horsham.”