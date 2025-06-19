Train disruption ends after Southern urges people not to travel on rail network

Southern Rail said the train disruption caused by multiple incidents on Thursday night (June 19) has now ended.

Southern announced on X at 2.18am on Friday, June 20: “The disruption caused by yesterday’s incidents has now ended. If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim Delay Repay here (www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation).”

At 8.07pm on Thursday, June 19 Southern said: “Due to a number of incidents having an impact across the whole network, we now advise you DO NOT TRAVEL on our network – specifically trains along the coast/into London. We are unable to guarantee a service that will complete your journey at this time.”

The incidents and subsequent announcement caused chaos for commuters.

Horsham Railway Station. Photo by Google Street View

Another message at https://www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates on Thursday evening said: “A number of incidents are affecting Gatwick Express / Great Northern / Southern / Thameslink services today. Services may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

They said: “You are advised not to travel at this time. There is severe disruption to services on most of our network, and on some routes we cannot guarantee a service. If you do travel you should allow an extra 90 minutes to travel. You should check station screens, and journey planners for the latest information for your planned route.”

The message continued: “Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink south: There will be no services to / from Brighton towards Preston Park / Haywards Heath.”

It said people travelling to Brighton will need to travel via Lewes or via Horsham but this will extend the overall journey time by at least 60 minutes. It added: “Please note, these services will be extremely busy. If you can avoid travelling at this time, it is recommended that you do so.”

The message said no trains can run to and from Southampton until further notice.

It continued: “The following services are looking to be introduced: The shuttle service between Barnham and Bognor Regis The service between Brighton and Portsmouth & Southsea The service between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour. Trains running between Brighton and Southampton will make additional stops between Chichester and Havant, in both directions.”

“Other incidents:

“The line between Worthing and Littlehampton/Bognor/Chichester was blocked due to train crew being delayed, but trains are now on the move in the area.

“A fault with the signalling system at Wivelsfield is causing delays to services travelling toward Haywards Heath/Gatwick - drivers are having to be talked past a signal.

“A faulty signal at Salfords is causing delays to some services travelling towards Redhill/East Croydon - at this signal drivers are having to be stopped before proceeding forward. And another signal fault is delaying services running fast between Gatwick and Purley. Gatwick Express services are suspended.”

Southern also posted a message to say people could use their train tickets on various bus services in Sussex at no extra cost.

UPDATE: The new message for Friday, June 20, said: “The points failure between Bognor Regis and Barnham has now been fixed and trains can begin to run as normal. Whilst service recovers, trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised. This is expected until 07:30.”