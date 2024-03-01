Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news was announced in December after the had decided to cap the fare increase for regulated fares, rather than choosing to increase the numbers in line with July’s retail prices index (RPI), as it has done in previous years.

A statement on the Southern website said: “The Department for Transport has announced that rail fares are set to rise by an average of 4.9%* on 3 March 2024. To minimise the impact on rail users, this figure is 4.1 percentage points lower than RPI** (a measure of inflation historically used to determine rail prices).

“All money from ticket sales is passed back to the government to help run and improve the railway.

Train fares in Sussex and Surrey will rise by 4.9% this weekend. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

“If you are a regular commuter who buys season tickets, or have a trip coming up, you can secure your tickets at current prices by purchasing them directly on our website before 3 March 2024. This includes tickets with a travel date post 3 March.”

How you can cut rail travel costs

Here are just a few ways you can try to save on train travel according to moneysavingexpert.com:

Book 12 or more weeks in advance for the cheapest tickets. Most people know if you book early, you can get cheaper train tickets, yet often these vanish quicker than empty seats on a peak-time journey.

Buy a railcard if you spend over £90 a year. Railcards usually cut a third off the bill. You can buy them on the Railcard website and elsewhere, and most cost £30 a year, though you can sometimes get them even cheaper.

Consider a season ticket if you're a regular traveller. Regular rail users and commuters may be able to save with annual season tickets.

Trainline also offer deals on rail travel. They said: “The rail industry fare increase on Sunday means ticket prices are rising by 4.9%. We wanted to give you another reminder, so you have the chance to buy tickets at cheaper prices. Remember, you can book up to 12 weeks in advance. And if you’re commuting, you can buy Season Tickets up to 28 days before the first day you travel.”

Transport secretary Mark Harper said: “Having met our target of halving inflation across the economy, this is a significant intervention by the government to cap the increase in rail fares below last year’s rise.

“Changed working patterns after the pandemic means that our railways are still losing money and require significant subsidies, so this rise strikes a balance to keep our railways running, while not overburdening passengers.