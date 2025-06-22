Train lines blocked after fire near track at West Sussex station

Southern announced that all lines to and from Bognor Regis were blocked earlier this afternoon due to a fire next to the track at the station.

The company made the announcement on X at 1.47pm on Sunday, June 22.

They said: “Trains that usually run to/from Bognor Regis will now terminate and restart at Barnham. Some services may be delayed or cancelled as a result.”

“This is affecting services to/from Brighton, Littlehampton, and London. These trains will now start and terminate at Barnham, and may depart slightly early due to congestion.”

People can check for updates at livemap.southernrailway.com/#/mapview.

Southern said: “If you are travelling to or from Bognor Regis, we are working on getting ticket acceptance/rail replacement buses in place so you can continue your journey.”

Southern added at 2.20pm: “Your ticket will be accepted at no extra cost on Stagecoach bus route 700 between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.”

People can check their bus times at stagecoachbus.com.

UPDATE: At 3.38pm Southern said: “All lines have re-opened between Barnham and Bognor Regis. The first services to run will be as follows: From Bognor: 1600 to Littlehampton, 1622 to Brighton, 1631 to London Victoria. From Barnham: 1543 to Bognor Regis.”

T️hey said: “The 1543 service to Bognor Regis will now be terminating at Barnham. The first train to Bognor Regis will now be the delayed 1550 from Barnham.”