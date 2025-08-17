Train services affected for Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Arundel and Angmering after engineering works not finished on time

Train services have been affected for several stations in West Sussex this morning (Sunday, August 17).

Southern said on Twitter at 8.42am: “Due to engineering works not being finished on time, no trains can run on the route between Barnham, Littlehampton, Arundel and Angmering. If you’re travelling now, you will need to use an alternative route and allow extra time to arrive at your destination.”

A notice at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates said residual disruption between Horsham, Worth and Barnham and Littlehampon is expected until 3pm.

At 8.46am Southern announced: “Ticket acceptance is in place so you can travel at no extra cost on: alternative Southern services on any reasonable route; Thameslink services on any reasonable route including to/from Brighton; London Underground services on any reasonable route between London Terminals; South Western Railway services between Southampton Central, Portsmouth, Havant and London Waterloo; Stagecoach 700 bus route between Portsmouth, Chichester, Barnham and Littlehampton.”

At 10am Southern said some lines were reopened for services to run. At 10.10am they said: “Services that usually run from London Victoria to Littlehampton will terminate and restart at West Worthing.

“Services that usually run between Brighton and Southampton Central/ those that run between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis: These will only run between Bognor Regis and Worthing. They will not be calling at stations between Ford and Worthing.”

At 10.49 Southern said: “Some changes have been made and the service is now altered as follows: Southern services between London Victoria and Littlehampton will run between London Victoria and West Worthing only. Services between Worthing, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis will run between Worthing and Bognor Regis only.”

The message at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates said (as of 11.30am): “The routes between Barnham, Arundel and Angmering has now reopened, however we’re still unable to run trains to / from Littlehampton. It’s likely that there will be no train services to / from Littlehampton for the remainder of the day.”