Trains between Bexhill and Hastings delayed due to 'incident'
According to Southern, which runs trains between both towns, the incident was first reported at around 8.15am.
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “An operational incident between Bexhill and Hastings means the eastbound line is blocked. Services may be delayed. Disruption is expected until 9.30am.
“We may need to work with Network Rail and other partners to gather information and ensure everything is safe before reopening the railway for normal use.
“The railway uses "failsafe" systems, which stop trains or restrict movement if a potential issue is detected. Often, no actual fault is found, but services pause as a precaution. We'll carry out a full investigation before allowing the train to continue.”
