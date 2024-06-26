Trains between Eastbourne and Hastings disrupted due to incident

By Richard Gladstone
Published 26th Jun 2024, 18:24 BST
Trains between Eastbourne and Hastings are facing disruption due to an incident this evening (Wednesday, June 26).

Services are subject to delay, National Rail has said.

It said: “A fault with the barriers at a level crossing between Eastbourne and Hastings means trains have to run at a reduced speed on all lines. As a result, trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised. This is expected until 7pm.”

The incident happened near Pevensey Bay earlier this evening.

Southern train services are facing disruption between Eastbourne and Hastings

The AA’s traffic bulletin said the faulty barrier is causing traffic congestion in the area.

It said: “Reports of traffic congestion due to railroad crossing failure on B2191 Eastbourne Road both ways at The Level Crossing.”

The incident was first reported at 5pm today.

