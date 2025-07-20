Trains between Hastings and Ashford International have been cancelled this morning (Sunday, July 20), a train operator has said.

Southern, which runs the route, posted on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news.

It said: “Due to a shortage of available train conductors between Hastings and Ashford International, train services have been cancelled this morning.

“Rail replacement buses are in operations and are advertised in journey planners.

“Services that run between Eastbourne and Ashford International may be amended to run between Eastbourne and Hastings only.

“If your planned train is affected then you will need to use a replacement bus to complete your journey today.

“Journeys will take around 30 minutes longer as a result so please allow extra time.”