Trains between Hastings and Ashford International disrupted due to incident
The incident was first reported at around 5.30pm today.
National Rail said disruption is expected to last until around 7.30pm.
It said: “A points failure between Hastings and Ashford International means services running between these stations may be revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 7.30pm.
“If you are travelling now, your journey may take up to 60 minutes longer than usual and you may need to use an alternative route to reach your destination.
“You can use your ticket to travel at no extra cost on alternative Southern services on any reasonable route, Southeastern services on routes between Hastings and Tonbridge, and also between Hastings and Ashford International, Stagecoach Buses between Hastings and Ashford International including routes: 11, 11a and 11b between Ashford International and Ham Street, 101, 100 between Rye and Hastings, 99 between Eastbourne and Rye including most major stations.”
