Trains between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath delayed due to flooding in Balcombe Tunnel

Heavy rain flooding the railway between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath means trains have to run at reduced speeds on all lines, Southern has reported.

Southern said Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express have received reports of water affecting the track in the area around Balcombe.

Network Rail are due on site to carry out an inspection but disruption is expected until 2pm, according to Southern.

Southern are recommending that passengers allow an extra 15 minutes for travel.

This is affecting trains in either direction, so Southern has advised passengers to check their journey at http://nationalrail.co.uk before travelling - especially if they are relying on connections.