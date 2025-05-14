Trains cancelled or delayed in West Sussex after points failure at Three Bridges

Southern has reported that train services are ‘cancelled, altered or delayed’ due to a points failure at Three Bridges this morning (Wednesday, May 14).

The company made the announcement on X at 5.47am.

Some lines have now reopened between stations and people can get information about live train departures at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/live-departures-and-arrivals.

Southern said at 6.09am: “We are working on running a shuttle service between Horsham and Three Bridges. If you are travelling on this route, please alight at Three Bridges and change to an alternative services towards your destination.”

Southern's train services were disrupted this morning

They said: “Your journey will take longer than usual, so please allow at least 20 minutes more time to arrive at your destination.”

“You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following alternative services: Southern and Thameslink services between Horsham and London; London Underground via any reasonable route.

“Metrobus on routes: 2 for Crawley and Ifield; 30 for Crawley, Three Bridges, and Gatwick Airport; 23 for Crawley, Faygate, Horsham and Worthing; 200 for Horsham, Littlehaven, Faygate, Ifield and Gatwick Airport; 84 / 272 / 281 / 291 for Crawley and Three Bridges; 400 for Crawley, Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport, Salfords (Church), Earlswood (A23) and Redhill; 460 for Crawley, Gatwick Airport, Horley, Redhill and Reigate.”

At 6.24am Southern said: “Trains that normally run between Portsmouth/Bognor Regis and London Victoria via Horsham will now run via Hove, fast between Barnham and Three Bridges. At the moment, the following stations will not receive a service: Arundel, Amberley, Pulborough, Billingshurst, Christ's Hospital.”

At 6.37am Southern said: “You can also use your ticket at no extra cost on the following bus services: Stagecoach route 9 for Arundel, Littlehampton, Angmering Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham by Sea; Compass Travel route 100 for Pulborough, Billingshurst and Horsham.”

At 6.54am Southern said: “All lines have now reopened between these stations and we are working hard to get trains back on the move between these stations. Soon, trains between Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis will no longer divert and run their usual route, but will still face heavy delays. Please continue to allow 30mins extra to complete your journey.”