Trains cancelled or delayed on lines in West Sussex: rail replacement buses requested

Trains have been cancelled or delayed on lines in West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, May 13), Southern have announced.

The railway company said at 5.25am that trains will be altered, cancelled or delayed ‘due to a fault with the signalling system between Arundel and Pulborough’.

People can check their journey before travelling at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Southern said: “All lines between Arundel and Horsham are currently blocked.

“If you are travelling towards London Victoria, Portsmouth Harbour, Three Bridges or Bognor Regis, you will need to use an alternative route to complete your journey and allow extra time to arrive at your destination.

“Services that normally run between Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis and London Victoria will be diverted between Barnham and Three Bridges to run via Hove. This will extend your journey by approximately 30 minutes.”

They said: “The following stations will not have a train service: Arundel, Amberley, Pulborough, Billingshurst, Christ's Hospital. We are currently awaiting confirmation of the replacement bus service for these stations and will provide more details as soon as possible.”

At 7.24am Southern said: “This does also mean that the below stations will have a reduced service this morning peak: Horsham, Littlehaven, Faygate, Ifield and Crawley. And you should use your ticket at no extra cost on alternative Southern/Thameslink services and local buses listed in our ticket acceptance.”