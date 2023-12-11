BREAKING

Trains delayed in West Sussex as lorry collides with railway bridge

Trains across West Sussex have been delayed this morning (December 11) after a lorry struck a railway bridge.
Sam Pole
A lorry struck a railway bridge in the Amberley area this morning at around 7.30am.

A Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) spokesman said: "Following a lorry striking a bridge between Horsham and Chichester / Bognor Regis earlier today lines have reopened.

"Trains running between these stations may continue to be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Trains across West Sussex have been delayed this morning (December 11) after a lorry struck a railway bridge. Picture: Southern RailTrains across West Sussex have been delayed this morning (December 11) after a lorry struck a railway bridge. Picture: Southern Rail
"Disruption is expected until 9am.”

Trains running via Amberley will be subject to delays of up to ten to 15 minutes this morning.

A GTR spokesman said: "A safety inspection of the bridge has now taken place, meaning all lines have now reopened for normal running.

"You can continue to travel using your normal route, but Southern would recommend leaving extra time to complete your journey."

