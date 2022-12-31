Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Trains in Sussex this New Year period

Here’s what you need to know about train services in Sussex for the next few days.

By India Wentworth
1 hour ago
Updated 31st Dec 2022, 12:45pm

December 31 - January 1:

Southern - Normal festive planned service. Due to an RMT overtime ban there may be short-notice cancellations and amendments.

Hide Ad

Southeastern - Saturday timetable on December 31, Sunday timetable on January 1

Most Popular
Trains in Sussex this New Year period
Hide Ad

Last trains from London on New Year’s Eve (December 31):

From London St Pancras to Haywards Heath - 12.54am

Hide Ad

From London Bridge to Brighton (and stations to Worthing) - 12.07am

From London Bridge to East Grinstead - 11.22pm

Hide Ad

From London Bridge to Gatwick Airport (via Redhill) - 12.15am

From London Bridge to Horsham - 11.43pm

Hide Ad

No trains from London Victoria due to engineering works.

January 2:

Hide Ad

Southern - Normal planned service, may be amendments.

Southeastern - Saturday timetable

Hide Ad

January 3-7:

Strikes for RMT and ASLEF so there will be limited/no services. The line between Brighton and London will be the only open route across Sussex and this will be a limited service. There will be no Gatwick Express services running.

Hide Ad

More information here:

Southeastern

Hide Ad

Southern