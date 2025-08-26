Trains running at reduced speed after vehicle hits bridge: Sussex journeys likely to be affected
The company said trains will be running at reduced speeds to and from Barnham while specialist teams assess the damage.
A Southern spokesperson said on X at 5.16pm: “Many trains run through Barnham, so this is likely to impact journeys towards London (via Horsham/Hove) or Portsmouth/Southampton.”
People are advised to check livemap.southernrailway.com/#/mapview before travelling.
They added: “Network Rail teams are on site assessing the bridge for damage. Once it is confirmed safe, trains will return to normal speeds and schedules.”
UPDATE: At 6.10pm Southern said: “The bridge has been assessed and we are now able to run through Barnham at normal speeds. We are working on getting our trains back on schedule but some delays, cancellations or service alterations are likely.”