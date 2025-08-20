Trains running at reduced speed due to trespasser between Haywards Heath and Brighton

Southern said they are aware of a trespasser between Haywards Heath and Brighton. Photo: Google Street View
Southern has announced that some trains in Sussex are running at a reduced speed this evening (Wednesday, August 20).

Southern posted on X at about 6.55pm: “We have been made aware of a trespasser between Haywards Heath and Brighton. Services between these stations are currently running at a reduced speed.”

UPDATE: Southern has now announced that the trespasser has now been removed and said ‘services are running to schedule’.

People can check journey planners at nationalrail.co.uk, the Southern app, or live departures, as Southern said ‘some services may be delayed’.

