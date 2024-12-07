Trains stopped and all lines blocked after report of fire near track between Lewes and Eastbourne

Southern has announced that trains are still stopped on a line in East Sussex after reports of a fire this morning (Saturday, December 7).

At 8.33am Southern said: “Due to a fire next to the track between Lewes and Eastbourne all lines are currently blocked. We’ve recently been told about this incident, and we’re working to get more information for you.”

Polegate, Berwick and Glynde currently have no service.

The company said: “Services will be amended with the following:

“Brighton to/from Ore will only run between Ore and Berwick. These will call additionally at Collington, Cooden Beach, Normans Bay, Pevensey & Westham and Hampden Park.

“Brighton to/from Eastbourne will only run between Brighton and Lewes.

“London Victoria to/from Eastbourne will only run between London and Lewes.

“London Victoria to/from Ore will only run between London Victoria and Lewes

“For those travelling to/from Eastbourne, you can use Brighton and Hove buses to travel towards Seaford, where you will be able to connect with alternative Southern services towards Brighton.”

People were advised to check their journey before travelling and allow extra time for a journey. Visit www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates.

People’s tickets will be accepted on no extra cost on Brighton & Hove buses on routes: 12,12A,12X for Brighton, Newhaven Town, Bishopstone (Hill Rise), Seaford, and Eastbourne, and 28 for Brighton (St Peter’s Church), Moulsecoomb (Brighton University), Falmer, Lewes (Post Office / Law Courts), Polegate, and Eastbourne.

At 12.43pm Southern said: “This morning we had a report of an earlier fire causing damage to some pylons next to the track. The pylons pose a risk to the railway due to not being structurally sound, and need to be dealt with accordingly. To allow this to be done safely, trains have been stopped in the area. This can be necessary if the incident is too close to the track to allow services to pass.”

They added: “Response teams are on site and are working as quickly and safely as possible. We currently expect services to be affected until the end of the day but if this changes we will indeed keep you updated.”