Trains through Sussex were affected by a trespass incident on Sunday morning (June 8).

Southern Rail reported at 7.45am that there were trespassers on the railway between Havant and Portsmouth & Southsea.

"To ensure everyone's safety, the power to the track has been cut and trains in this area are at a stand,” a social media notice read.

"If you are currently travelling on trains on the below routes, in either direction, your journey time may be extended by up to 15 minutes whilst we work to get everyone into a position of safety.”

Trains calling at Chichester railway station were impacted by the incident. Photo: Kate Shemilt

Trains running in both directions from Portsmouth to London Victoria/Brighton were impacted by the incident.

An update at 8.10am read: “Everyone is now in a position of safety and trains are back on the move in this area.

“If you are currently travelling to/from/through this area, please continue to allow 15 minutes extra to travel as some late running trains may be revised. This could mean you need more then usual trains to travel.”

Disruption caused by this incident had come to an end by 9am, with no further trains affected.