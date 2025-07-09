Trains to and from Eastbourne likely to experience delays after engineering works not finished on time

Southern has warned that trains to and from Eastbourne are likely to experience delays this morning (Wednesday, July 9).

At 7.40am Southern announced on X: “Earlier this morning, engineering works were not finished on time in the Eastbourne area. All lines have since reopened, and we are getting back to our timetable as quickly as we can. Services are likely to experience further delays, alterations and cancellations until at least 09.00.”