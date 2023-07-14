Trains to run at reduced speed between Crawley and Ifield due to fault with CCTV at level crossing

Trains will run at reduced speeds between Crawley and Ifield due to a fault with the CCTV at a level crossing, Southern have reported.

Southern said a fault in the Crawley area means trains have to run at a reduced speed on all lines. Trains may be delayed by up to 10 minutes, Southern added.

The disruption is expected to last until 1.45pm, according to Southern.

A statement on Southern’s website said: “Due to a fault with the CCTV at a level crossing in the Crawley area, trains will run at reduced speeds between Crawley and Ifield.

“You can continue to travel using your normal route, but your journey may be extended by up to 10 minutes longer than usual.

“Before travelling, please check journey planners and station information boards, and allow extra time to reach your destination.