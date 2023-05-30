Trains unable to run between Eastbourne and Lewes due to broken-down agricultural vehicle blocking level crossing

Trains were unable to run between Eastbourne and Lewes because of a broken-down agricultural vehicle that was blocking a level crossing in East Sussex, Southern Rail said.

At 10.59am on Tuesday, May 30, Southern posted on social media saying that services in the area had to be cancelled due to the broken-down vehicle at Berwick.

Southern later told passengers that those needing to get to Glynde, Berwick or Polegate would need to use local buses to get to their destination.

A spokesperson added: “Please note this option will add at least 60 minutes on to your journey time.”

Southern Rail. Picture from Phil Dennett

At around 2.30pm Southern said all lines had reopened.

Southern added: “Services are still delayed whilst we work to get back to our scheduled timetable. Please continue to check journey planners prior to making your journey.”