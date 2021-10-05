This means that from 11.50pm tonight until 6am tomorrow (Wednesday, October 6) trains will not be able to serve Burgess Hill, Hassocks or Preston Park station.

There will also be a reduced service at Wivelsfield, Southern said.

“We’ve requested replacement buses and once confirmed, these will be advertised in journey planners,” said a Southern spokesperson.

Urgent repairs to the train track between Haywards Heath and Brighton are being carried out tonight.

“If travelling to Burgess Hill, Hassocks or Preston Park, you’ll need to change at Haywards Heath for a replacement bus service,” they added.