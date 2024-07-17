Transport for the South East pleased that buses and trains featured in the King's Speech

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Transport for the South East (TfSE), the Sub-national Transport Body for the South East of England, is encouraged to see that the issue of transport featured in the King’s Speech.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speech specifically outlined proposed legislation regarding how bus and train services are to be operated in the future.

The ‘Better Buses Bill’ will allow local authority leaders to take control of their local bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill’ and the ‘Railways Bill’ will see reform of rail franchising with the establishment of Great British Railways and bringing train operators into public ownership.

Councillor Keith Glazier, Chair of Transport for the South East

Councillor Keith Glazier, Chair of TfSE, said: “We’re pleased to see the issue of transport covered in the King’s Speech as effective and affordable transport networks play a fundamental part in ensuring a growing and thriving economy.

“If implemented effectively, the proposed legislation has the potential to benefit millions of residents, commuters, and businesses in our region.

“The results of our recent ‘Your Voices’ transport survey, showed a clear wish from people across the area to improve public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the Sub-national Transport Body for the South East, we will support our partners to successfully adapt to any operational changes.

"We will also continue to speak as one voice to government on behalf of the region based on valuable and unique local insight.”