The A229 Hartley Road is reportedly closed due to an earlier accident, affecting travel from Hawkhurst to Cranbrook.

A road closure is in place from Potter’s Lane to the B2086 Swattenden Lane.

Slow traffic is also reported on the A21 London Road southbound from B2169 (Scotney Castle Roundabout) to A268 Hawkhurst Road.

Congestion may be due to people avoiding the closure on the A229.