Travel News for Sussex: Sunday, September 23

Adverse weather conditions may affect train services today (Sunday, September 23).

Both Southeastern and Southern have said the string winds and heavy rain throughout the county could disrupt services.

Southeastern said: “Speed restrictions that were due to be imposed will not now be put in place, however there may be delays to some journeys as a result of the weather conditions.”

Southern said the weather is likely to affect Gatwick Express and Thameslink services, as well as Southern’s.

It said: “Trains are expected to run with a 50mph speed restriction on these routes in the interest of safety.”

Anyone heading to London via Hastings, Battle and Tunbridge Wells by train will have to use rail replacement bus services.

Southeastern, which runs the service, said engineering work is taking place today place between Orpington, Sevenoaks and Tonbridge, closing all lines.

Replacement buses will run between Sevenoaks and Tonbridge, calling at Hildenborough.

A shuttle train service will run between Tonbridge and Ashford International, calling at all stations.

Buses also replace trains today between Littlehampton, Bognor Regis and Chichester on the Southern line.

On the roads, there appears to be no reports of major congestion on any of the county’s main roads.

Although motorists should take care today in the bad weather affecting the county.