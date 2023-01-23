A tree blocked the railway in Lancing this morning (Monday, January 23).

Southern Rail reported just before 11.45am that all lines were blocked in the area, with trains running through Lancing station being cancelled or diverted.

“Network Rail will close the line in the Lancing area between 12am and 1pm to remove the tree from near the track,” a Southern spokesperson said.

Trains were disrupted from London Victoria to Littlehampton; Portsmouth Harbour to Brighton; and Southampton Central to Brighton.

In an update shortly after 12.30pm, Southern wrote: “Disruption caused by a tree blocking the railway at Lancing has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”