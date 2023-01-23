Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Tree blocked railway at Lancing

A tree blocked the railway in Lancing this morning (Monday, January 23).

By Sam Morton
1 hour ago

Southern Rail reported just before 11.45am that all lines were blocked in the area, with trains running through Lancing station being cancelled or diverted.

Network Rail will close the line in the Lancing area between 12am and 1pm to remove the tree from near the track,” a Southern spokesperson said.

Hide Ad

Trains were disrupted from London Victoria to Littlehampton; Portsmouth Harbour to Brighton; and Southampton Central to Brighton.

Most Popular
Southern Rail reported just before 11.45am that all lines were blocked in the area, with trains running through Lancing station being cancelled or diverted.
Hide Ad

In an update shortly after 12.30pm, Southern wrote: “Disruption caused by a tree blocking the railway at Lancing has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

Have you read?: Worthing named as hotspot where home buyers 'can still bag a bargain' as prices go through the roof

Hide Ad

West Sussex ‘campaign of destruction’: Man and woman arrested after ‘intentionally driving a vehicle into members of the public’

16 of the best pubs and hotels with open fires in Sussex

LancingNetwork RailBrightonTrainsLittlehampton