Tree blocks railway lines between Arundel and Horsham

A tree blocking the railway between Arundel and Horsham means all lines are currently closed. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

The disruption is expected to last until 6.30pm.

A Southern spokesperson said: “There has been a report of an tree on the railway, and this is now causing some disruption to services.

“Your train may be held on approach to the area, or it may need to be terminated before it gets to this part of the network.

“Network Rail staff will be attending to remove the tree as quickly as they can. Unfortunately, it's not possible to try to run trains past this.

“If you are travelling between Arundel and Horsham in the London bound direction you should allow an extra 60 minutes to complete your journey.

“If you are travelling from any of the below stations towards Horsham or London you will need to travel on an alternative route as services cannot run in the Northbound direction.

Arundel

Amberley

Pulborough

Billingshurst

Christ Hospital

“If you are at one of these station or travelling to one of these station in the north bound direction you will need to travel via Barnham – Hove – Three Bridges to complete your journey. This will add at least 60 minutes to your journey

“Southbound services towards Bognor Regis will be able to run as normal from the above stations.”

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.