Trespasser on railway line blocks all trains through Brighton

All trains through Brighton railway station are currently blocked due to a trespasser on the line, causing traffic misery for commuters this morning.

Southern Rail posted on its website to say that all train services running to and from this station will be ‘cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised’.

The electricity supply has been switched off now as far as Hassocks on the Brighton Mainline due to the trespasser walking up the line from Brighton.

The disruption is expected to continue until 9am, and a spokesman said customers were ‘strongly advised’ to travel later this morning.

They said: “Southern have received an emergency call stating that a person has trespassed onto the railway line at Brighton and as a result, all lines into and out of London are currently blocked. The British Transport police are currently in pursuit of the individual so that the railway line can be safely cleared and reopened.

“Southern have now been given permission to reopen the West Coastway line from Brighton towards Worthing and expect to be able to reopen the East Coastway line from Brighton to Lewes shortly.”

They added that Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Network Rail were ‘closely monitoring’ their train service ‘to minimise the impact’the incident would have this morning.

Train tickets are valid on the following services:

-Mutual Ticket Acceptance between Southern and Thameslink services.

-Southeastern services from Ashford, Hastings and Tonbridge towards London.

-London Underground services via any reasonable route between London and East Croydon.

-London Tramlink between East Croydon and Wimbledon.

-London Buses between Redhill and Central London.

-Mutual Ticket Acceptance with South Western Railway via any reasonable route.

-Metro Buses services between Brighton and Three Bridges.

-Brighton and Hove Buses via any reasonable routes

-Great Western Railway services between Gatwick Airport and London Paddington via Reading

-Great Northern services via any reasonable routes

-London Overground via any reasonable routes

-East Midlands Trains between Bedford and London St Pancras International

-West Midlands Trains between Bedford and London Euston

-Virgin West Coast between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston