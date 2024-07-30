Two-car collision in Eastbourne
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A collision involving two cars is causing heavy traffic in a part of Eastbourne this evening (Tuesday, July 30).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 4.50pm today.
The collision took place in the Langney area of Eastbourne.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on B2104 Langney Rise Southbound at Faversham Road.”
We will have more as we get it.