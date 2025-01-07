Two-car collision in St Leonards; part of main road closed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Part of a main road in St Leonards is closed following a collision this afternoon (Tuesday, January 7).
The incident on Queensway was first reported just after 12.15pm today, according to the AA’s traffic alert.
The incident involved two cars.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to crash, two cars involved on A2690 Queensway both ways from Haven Brook Avenue to Napier Road. Traffic is coping well. Ongoing since around 12.15pm.”
We will have more on this story as we get it.