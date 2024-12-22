Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A collision has taken place on the A259 in Eastbourne this afternoon (Sunday, December 22).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported at 2.40pm today and involved two cars.

The incident is causing congestion on the stretch of road.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A259 Seaside both ways near Belmore Road.”

We will have more on this breaking story as we get it.