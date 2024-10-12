Two-car collision on main West Sussex road
A collision involving two cars has taken place this morning (Saturday, October 12) on a main road in West Sussex.
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported at 11.15am today.
The incident happened just outside East Lavant, a village near Chichester.
On the traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on Pook Lane near A286 Lavant Road.”
