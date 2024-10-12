Two-car collision on main West Sussex road

By Richard Gladstone
Published 12th Oct 2024, 12:37 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 12:42 BST
A collision involving two cars has taken place this morning (Saturday, October 12) on a main road in West Sussex.

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported at 11.15am today.

The incident happened just outside East Lavant, a village near Chichester.

On the traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on Pook Lane near A286 Lavant Road.”

We will have more as we get it.

