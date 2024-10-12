Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A collision involving two cars has taken place this morning (Saturday, October 12) on a main road in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported at 11.15am today.

The incident happened just outside East Lavant, a village near Chichester.

On the traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on Pook Lane near A286 Lavant Road.”

We will have more as we get it.