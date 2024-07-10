Two-car crash in Worthing: reports of incident in town centre
There have been reports of a collision in Worthing town centre this afternoon (Wednesday, July 10).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened in Clifton Road.
They said: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on Clifton Road around Clifton Garden. Traffic is coping well.”
The collision was first reported at 4.17pm.
