Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports of a collision in Worthing town centre this afternoon (Wednesday, July 10).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened in Clifton Road.

They said: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on Clifton Road around Clifton Garden. Traffic is coping well.”