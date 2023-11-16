BREAKING

Two-car crash near Hailsham: road blocked with delays after incident

There have been reports of a two-vehicle crash near Hailsham this evening (Thursday, November 16).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Nov 2023, 18:48 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported: “Road blocked and delays due to crash, two cars involved on B2104 both ways at Sayerland Lane.”

The collision was first reported at 5.12pm and this story will be updated if more information comes in.

