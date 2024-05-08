Two-car crash on A272 causes heavy traffic on key West Sussex road
There has been a crash on the A272 this afternoon (Wednesday, May 8), AA Traffic News has said.
The live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows traffic at a standstill on part of the Cowfold Road.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A272 Cowfold Road both ways from Bolney Chapel Road to A23 (Bolney Cross).”
The collision was first reported at 2.14pm.
